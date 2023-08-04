Trump plans new ‘Office of Election Integrity’ to pursue voter fraud claims if he wins in 2024: report

Donald Trump and his allies are considering the creation of a new Justice Department unit that would be tasked with pushing the former president's election narratives that would be part of broad plans to exact revenge against the former president’s perceived enemies if he wins the 2024 election, Rolling Stone reports.

The report indicates Trump is considering the creation of a so-called “Office of Election Integrity,” that would function within the Justice Department.

Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng writes the Office of Election Integrity “would be tasked not only with relitigating Trump’s lies about his 2020 election loss, but also with aggressively pursuing baseless allegations of election “fraud” (including in Democratic strongholds) in ways that Trumpist partisans believe the department has only flirted with in the past.”

A longtime GOP activist and attorney who’s known Trump for years recently pitched the idea to the former president, according to the report.

The report notes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a similar proposal law in his state, and that Tennessee, Missouri, and Wisconsin have proposed the similar measures too.

Read the full article here.