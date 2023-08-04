Donald Trump and his allies are plotting full-on revenge attacks against his tormenters if he can find a path back to the White House, reported Rolling Stone Friday.

The twice-impeached, thrice-indicted former president is assembling a roster of loyalist lawyers and planning revenge-minded special counsels and special prosecutors to investigate Smith, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and other prosecutors. He's also considering a wave of pardons for his associates and supporters, including Jan. 6 rioters, theRolling Stone report said.

“There are almost too many targets to keep track of,” said one Trump adviser familiar with the discussions.

One idea that has captured Trump's imagination is the creation of an "Office of Election Integrity" within the Department of Justice that would be tasked with re-litigating his 2020 election loss and aggressively pursuing claims of election fraud, especially in Democratic strongholds, that sources say was pitched by a longtime Republican activist and an attorney who's known Trump for years.

“I recall talking to a senior official in the Trump administration, who said after all of [these investigations] are over, we’ve got to think of a way to bring the Justice Department back into the government,” said Tom Fitton, president of the conservative nonprofit Judicial Watch, who has argued the department should be more closely aligned with the president's priorities. “Is the Justice Department going to operate as an entity outside the White House as opposed to an entity that’s controlled by the president, as the Constitution requires?”

Trump likes the idea of issuing the wave of pardons right away, rather than waiting, and sources said that he seems intrigued by the idea of pardoning himself and then launching investigations into alleged "grand jury violations" that resulted in his indictments.

“This would be like hitting the delete key on all of DOJ’s work on these investigations,” said a person intimately familiar with the conversations.