Trump trolls Nikki Haley in social media post dripping with sarcasm
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley during an event celebrating Women's History Month on March 29, 2017. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Donald Trump mocked the start of Nikki Haley's presidential campaign Wednesday in a social media post dripping in sarcasm.

Only hours after Haley announced she was running – becoming the only Republican to officially challenge the former president – he took to his Truth Social platform to offer mock praise.

"She's polling at 1%," he smirked. "Not a bad start!!!"

Trump repeated criticism of Haley's honor, claiming that she'd offered him her loyalty before reneging on that promise by making her challenge.

"Nikki Haley had a hard time making the decision to run for President because she very publicly stated that she 'would never run against the President. He did a GREAT JOB, and was the best President in my lifetime.'" he posted.

"I told Nikki to follow her heart, not her ambition or belief. Who knows, stranger things have happened."

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, launched her campaign with an event in South Carolina Tuesday, taking what many interpreted as a barely masked swipe at Trump.

"I have always had a deep belief in America," she said. "And I'm confident that the American people agree. We're ready — ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past."

SmartNews