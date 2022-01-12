Trump ridiculed for 'melting down again' after abrupt NPR interview exit
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP).

NPR's Steve Inskeep had been hoping to interview Donald Trump for years, but when he finally got his chance -- it didn't last long.

The former president agreed to speak to Inskeep, who first asked for an interview in 2015, but the conversation ended after nine minutes after the radio host challenged Trump on his 2020 election lies.





Opinion SmartNews