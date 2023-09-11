Donald Trump appears to have discovered polls exist showing that he is unpopular with American voters and that some even think that he's too old to serve in office.

Former Sen. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) was lumping Joe Biden and Trump together in a group, much to the chagrin of the former president.

"The Wall Street Journal and FoxNews keep pushing the narrative, through Trey Gowdy and others, that 'BOTH' Crooked Joe Biden and 45th President Donald J. Trump are unpopular within their own Party. This happens to be true for Crooked Joe, where they won’t even let RFK Jr. have his votes fairly counted (more RIGGING, and STEALING Elections!), but VERY untrue for 'TRUMP,' where I have a 90% Approval Rating, and am crushing the 'second tier' candidates by 50, 60, and even 70 Points. THAT’S POPULAR!" the former president rambled.

It's unclear what he means about RFK Jr. having his votes stolen, as no 2024 election has taken place. Polls show that RFK Jr. is significantly more popular with the Republicans than the Democrats and could mount a legitimate chance at coming close to Trump if he changed parties.

Trump is correct that among his supporters he has very high support. In fact, every poll shows that voters with MAGA beliefs support the former president over 90 percent. It's the non-MAGA supporters that Trump doesn't appear to have been told about. Even the perception of MAGA isn't doing well.

Trump generally shares polls that show his increase over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in several states. He's also been known to post polls where his friends ask for a show of hands on their pro-MAGA pages or accounts.

It remains unclear whether or not Trump is seeing the polls that are unflattering to him and how changing his position or himself in one way or another could help.

The recent poll from CNN, which oversampled Republican and Republican-leaning Independent candidates revealed that the Republican and Republican-leaning pollsters don't think that Biden is doing well when it comes to the economy. The poll experts explained the GOP folks were oversampled because it was actually a poll about the GOP primary.

Curiously, they crafted a charge showing the difference between Trump, Biden and former President Barack Obama.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan addressed this in the opener of his show on Sunday, telling Democrats and the media to "calm the hell down. Just hold on, for three main reasons."

"First off, polls are polls," he began. "Remember the polls last year predicting a red wave in the midterms? Some polls are reliable, some are not so reliable. Some are outliers, some are not outliers. Some are bad for Biden, some are actually good for the president. You probably didn't hear about the morning consult poll, which also came out this week on Wednesday. Ever hear about that one? It shows Biden leading Trump by three points, and DeSantis by five points in the general election. Funny, it didn't produce a bunch of dire headlines for Trump and the GOP."

His second point is that the election is 14 months from today.

"In fact, 421 days to be precise," Hasan explained. "When we as a country were that far out from the 1984 presidential election, Senator John Glenn of Ohio, who was battling Walter Mondale for the Democratic nomination, was leading President Ronald Reagan according to a host of polls. Mondale himself was neck and neck with him. Like Biden, back then, Reagan was dealing with low approval ratings and age issues. Unlike Biden, in a very bad economy. Nevertheless, what was the eventual result 14 months later? Reagan won in a landslide in 1984, sweeping 49 states once all of the votes were counted. That is hardly the sole historical case study for us to look back upon for insight."

He went on to recall Barack Obama being at the lowest point in his presidency in Sept.2011. He was tied with then-Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX) and was losing to then-Gov. Mitt Romney (R-MA). He also won reelection in 2012.

"I say all of this to convey one simple message. there is still time. Quite a bit of time, actually," Hasan said in the video.

See Hasan's polling rant in the video below or at the link here.