Duped Trump 'pawns' may now have the motive to testify against the former president

The legislation also includes $11 billion for mental health services and $2 billion for community-based anti-violence programs. It also includes money to help young patients access mental health services via telemedicine, money for more school-based mental health centers, and support for suicide hotlines.

Republican John Cornyn, the senior senator from Texas, who was formally rebuked by the Republican Party of Texas on Saturday evening for taking part in bipartisan negotiations, said he felt confident that senators would see the deal as a reasonable compromise. If it holds up, that would itself be an extraordinary achievement after years in which mass shootings have devastated American communities, with numbing reality.

“This is an issue that divides much of the country, depending on where you live, and maybe divides people living in the same household. But I think we have found some areas where there’s space for compromise and we’ve also found that there are some red lines and no middle ground,” Cornyn said on the floor of the Senate. “We’ve talked, we’ve debated, we’ve disagreed and finally we’ve reached an agreement among the four of us but obviously this is not something that is going to become law or fail to become law because of a small group of senators. The truth is we had a larger group of 20 senators, 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats, come together and sign on to an agreed set of principles, and I believe that as the senators see the text that supports those principles, they will see we’ve tried our best to be true to what those agreed principles should be.”

The release on Tuesday evening of the 80-page Bipartisan Safer Communities Act came after 20 senators — with the Democrats led by Chris Murphy of Connecticut, and the Republicans by Cornyn — worked to translate a broad framework agreement into specific language. The Senate voted 64-to-34, less than two hours after the final text was circulated, to put the legislation on a path to pass the Senate by the end of the week.

The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, quickly endorsed the text of the legislation, while the National Rifle Association immediately opposed it. While gun rights remain a powerful element of Republican politics, the N.R.A. itself has become a politically weaker force, partly because of financial and other scandals.

The Senate vote capped a momentous day as Texas grapples with the aftermath of the May 24 tragedy, the deadliest school shooting in its history. Earlier on Tuesday, a Texas Senate committee held a marathon hearing in which the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety squarely blamed the Uvalde schools police chief for what he called an inexcusable hour-plus delay in fatally confronting the gunman. Critics have asked whether some of the 19 students and 2 two teachers might have survived had the delay not occurred; one teacher died on the way to the hospital.

The Uvalde schools police chief, Pete Arredondo, was elected to the Uvalde City Council before the shooting, and had asked for a leave of absence from those duties. On Tuesday, the council denied that request. (The school police report to the school board, not the City Council.)

Also on Tuesday night, the mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, accused the Department of Public Safety of selectively leaking transcripts, video footage and other materials to the press to portray local authorities as inept.

“Someone has chosen to release bits and pieces of body cams, surveillance videos of their choosing,” the mayor said, “to create chaos in our community and keep the whole truth from coming out.”