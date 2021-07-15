'The pee tape is real': Critics claim Kremlin leak confirms 'every awful thing said about Trump ends up being absolutely true'
US President Donald Trump (right) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017 (AFP Photo/JORGE SILVA)

Leaked documents confirm that Russian president Vladimir Putin holds compromising blackmail leverage over Donald Trump, and that's why he personally directed Kremlin spy agencies to secretly work to get him elected president.

The Guardian obtained documents that experts believe came from a Jan. 22, 2016, meeting of Russia's national security council that refers to "certain events" that took place during Trump's "non-official visits to Russian Federation territory" in the years before entering politics.

Naturally, social media users immediately concluded the leaked documents confirmed the most salacious detail from the Steele dossier.












