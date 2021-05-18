Self-proclaimed billionaire Trump taking tens of thousands in pension payments since leaving office
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Donald Trump, who loves to say he's a billionaire but always seems to avoid proving that, has already taken tens of thousands of dollars in government pensions.

Since leaving the White House in January, the twice-impeached one-term president has taken $65,600 in presidential pension payments, a spokesperson for the General Services Administration told Insider.

Trump unquietly donated his $400,000 annual salary during his four-year term, as he had promised to do as a candidate in 2016, and it's not clear what he has done with the pension he's been receiving since January.

The U.S. Constitution requires presidents to be paid a salary in office but does not require them to receive pension payments.

Spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the pension.