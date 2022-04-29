Governor thought Trump was having a 'nervous breakdown' during 'scary 'phone call: new book

Donald Trump alarmed governors who took part in a call arranged by the White House in response to nationwide protests over the police murder of George Floyd.

The former president demanded that governors crack down on the protests to restore order in their states, and his Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, thought his rant was so unhinged she called her husband into the room to listen, according to excerpts from a new book published by The Hill.

“You can’t make this sh*t up,” Brown told her husband, according to the upcoming book, "This Will Not Pass," by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns

Another governor, Maine Democrat Janet Mills, was so alarmed by Trump's behavior she called a security guard into the room to listen.

“You gotta sit here and listen to this because I think the president of the United States is having a nervous breakdown or something, and it’s scary,” Mills told the guard, according to the book.

The authors gained press for their book release earlier this week when it was reported they asked Trump why Kevin McCarthy would tell others that he had clashed with the president in what he described as an expletive-laced phone call, and the former president expressed contempt for the GOP leader.

"Inferiority complex," Trump said.

But Trump says the call never happened and that McCarthy didn't challenge him over the insurrection.