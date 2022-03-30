'It certainly makes sense' to go after Trump's personal phone records -- but Jan. 6 panel may not need them

White House call logs show a seven-hour, 37-minute gap on Jan. 6, 2021, and the House select committee has a variety of ways to fill in the missing pieces from that day.

Donald Trump insisted he had never heard of the term "burner phone," which his former national security adviser John Bolton disputed, but NBC News reporter Garrett Haake said congressional investigators might have a difficult time obtaining records of the former president's personal phone activity.

"I think it is going to be an enormous challenge," Haake told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Look at the things the investigators ran up against, legal challenges, lawsuits thus far. The biggest hurdles have been on questions of phone records, whether they be phone records of someone like Stephen Miller, who they tried to get and ran up against the fact he was on a family plan at the time, or when they go after lawmakers' cell phone records that might catch other conversations that aren't part of what they're looking for."

"We've not been able to confirm any specific effort to go after Donald Trump's personal cell phone number," Haake added. "It would certainly make sense in the contours of their investigation, but if you're going to get bogged down in months and months of legal battles, when the time is so short, maybe go after the information in other ways. I thought for a long time the [Mark] Meadows text messages are the Rosetta stone for this. The committee may feel like who he was talking to is enough. We don't know."





