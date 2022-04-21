Trump disputes storming off Piers Morgan set after being called out on election lies

Former President Donald Trump is pushing back on reports he stormed off the set of an interview with Piers Morgan.
"An audio recording obtained by NBC News appears to show that former President Donald Trump’s highly publicized interview with Piers Morgan did not end with Trump storming off the set, as edited promotional video clips suggest," the network reported. "Instead, according to the recording, which was provided by Trump's spokesman, the two men thanked each other and laughed at the conclusion of the interview for Talk TV, a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp."
The walkout was first reported by the NY Post. The tabloid is also owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
"While the interview appeared to be tough, as Morgan called Trump out for lying about the stolen election, his final question was a figurative softball — about the hole-in-one Trump recently boasted about shooting on a golf course," NBC News reported.
Taylor Budowich, Trump's communications director, seemed to regret the interview.
“This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host," Budowich said. "It is also another example of President Trump being right, as he told Piers Morgan that the host was dishonest to his face and Piers, for the first time in his life, didn’t disappoint.”
Trump walks out of explosive Piers Morgan interview after being pressed on 2020 election https://trib.al/ckKqUqf\u00a0pic.twitter.com/iODHPDjDTm— New York Post (@New York Post) 1650485049
READ MORE: This 'coded' MTG tweet may be decisive in kicking her off the ballot: attorney