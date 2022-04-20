MAGA fans rage at 'TOTAL TRAITOR' Piers Morgan for telling Trump he’s a loser

Conservatives threw tantrums on Wednesday after the NY Post released video of former President Donald Trump storming out of an interview with Piers Morgan after the interviewer pointed out he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Trump has refused to admit he lost the race — even though he lost decisively — and has instead continued to push delusion and debunked allegations of voter fraud.
Morgan noted it “was a free and fair election. You lost.”
Trump refused to accept reality, and responded "only a fool would think that."
Piers Morgan told Trump the 2020 vote \u201cwas a free and fair election. You lost.\u201d\n\n\u201cOnly a fool would think that,\u201d Trump shot back. \n\n\u201cYou think I\u2019m a fool?\u201d Morgan retorted.\n\n\u201cI do now, yeah,\u201d Trump responded.https://nypost.com/2022/04/20/trump-walks-out-of-piers-morgan-interview-after-being-pressed-on-2020-election/\u00a0\u2026— Christopher Cadelago (@Christopher Cadelago) 1650486496
Morgan said the interview got off to a bad start after his friend of fifteen years received a three-page document with quotes from Morgan that were critical of Trump.
"Normally, he’d greet me with a cheery smile and the words, 'How’s my champ?,' because I was his first 'Celebrity Apprentice' on the series that made him a TV superstar. But this time, there were no such welcoming niceties," Morgan explained. "I’d never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence as I did right now in his office. He was almost foaming at the mouth and kept shaking his head slowly and menacingly at me, like Don Corleone when he felt he’d been disrespected."
Newsmax host Greg Kellly accused Morgan of being a "TOTAL TRAITOR" for injecting reality into a conversation with the former president.
PIERS is a TOTAL TRAITOR. Who remembers The Apprentice when TRUMP bailed Him out of that "tight jam" when Piers was getting BEAT REAL BAD by that Country Music Bubba??pic.twitter.com/tacwOWaLUK— Greg Kelly (@Greg Kelly) 1650486147
He wasn't the only conservative to complain about Trump being questioned.
PIERS MORGAN IS A MORON!https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1516869454432550914\u00a0\u2026— Trump 2024 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Trump 2024 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650489393
Do you mean the same people that fabricated Russian collusion for 2 yrs? Slandered Nicholas Sandmann, Kyle Rittenhouse, while propping up Jussie Smollett? The same people that suppressed Hunter Biden's Laptop to ensure a desired outcome in the 2020 elections?https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1516869454432550914\u00a0\u2026— RW \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@RW \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650489536
We all know that Trump won and the democrats cheated and we just have state leaders who are in the pockets of Soros and China and the Truth will be released soonhttps://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1516869454432550914\u00a0\u2026— Justin Combs\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Justin Combs\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650489385
Piers Morgan proving what a turncoat he is, uses Donald Trump as a way to be controversial as its an easy way to win over people and of course get his new TV show viewshttps://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1516869454432550914\u00a0\u2026— Darragh (@Darragh) 1650485508
I find it amazing how people in the media just pretend the 2020 US election was a fair, credible election and dismiss Trump's claims the election was rigged when there is enough evidence of widespread irregularities and election rule violations. https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ballot-bombshells-20-episodes-exposing-fraud-illegalities-and\u00a0\u2026https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1516869454432550914\u00a0\u2026— OriginalMarko (@OriginalMarko) 1650487808