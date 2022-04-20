MAGA fans rage at 'TOTAL TRAITOR' Piers Morgan for telling Trump he’s a loser

Conservatives threw tantrums on Wednesday after the NY Post released video of former President Donald Trump storming out of an interview with Piers Morgan after the interviewer pointed out he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has refused to admit he lost the race — even though he lost decisively — and has instead continued to push delusion and debunked allegations of voter fraud.

Morgan noted it “was a free and fair election. You lost.”

Trump refused to accept reality, and responded "only a fool would think that."

Morgan said the interview got off to a bad start after his friend of fifteen years received a three-page document with quotes from Morgan that were critical of Trump.

"Normally, he’d greet me with a cheery smile and the words, 'How’s my champ?,' because I was his first 'Celebrity Apprentice' on the series that made him a TV superstar. But this time, there were no such welcoming niceties," Morgan explained. "I’d never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence as I did right now in his office. He was almost foaming at the mouth and kept shaking his head slowly and menacingly at me, like Don Corleone when he felt he’d been disrespected."

Newsmax host Greg Kellly accused Morgan of being a "TOTAL TRAITOR" for injecting reality into a conversation with the former president.

He wasn't the only conservative to complain about Trump being questioned.











