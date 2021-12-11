Mark Meadows met multiple times at White House with retired military officer tied to insurrection PowerPoint: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, a retired military officer who was a strong proponent of overturning the 2020 presidential election, was welcomed at the White House and spoke with Donald Trump's chief of staff "maybe eight to 10 times" before the January 6th riot at the Cap[itol.

The report states that retired Colonel Phil Waldron -- 'who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots' -- was in constant contact with Mark Meadows.

The WaPo reports, "Philip Waldron, the retired colonel, was working with Trump’s outside lawyers and was part of a team that briefed the lawmakers on a PowerPoint presentation detailing 'Options for 6 JAN,' Waldron told The Washington Post. He said his contribution to the presentation focused on his claims of foreign interference in the vote, as did his discussions with the White House. A version of the presentation made its way to the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, on Jan. 5. That information surfaced publicly this week after the congressional committee investigating the insurrection released a letter that said Meadows had turned the document over to the committee."

“The presentation was that there was significant foreign interference in the election, here’s the proof. These are constitutional, legal, feasible, acceptable and suitable courses of action," Waldron explained.

Summing up, the Washington Post reports, "Waldron’s account of his interactions with the White House, together with a 36-page version of the presentation that surfaced online this week and was reviewed by The Post, shed new light on the wild theories and proposals that circulated among the people advising Trump as they worked to overturn his election defeat, causing a crisis at the heart of government. They suggest that Meadows, who also pressed senior Justice Department leaders to investigate baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud, was more directly in contact with proponents of such theories than was previously known."

