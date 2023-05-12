Former President Donald Trump was ordered by a Manhattan Supreme Court Judge to submit to a meeting giving him instructions on how to comply with an order restricting him from using evidence in his criminal case to attack witnesses, reported the Associated Press on Thursday.

"Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled the hybrid hearing — the former president on a TV screen, his lawyers and prosecutors in court — to go over the restrictions with Trump and to make clear that he risks being held in contempt if he violates them," reported Michael R. Sisak. "The case is continuing in state court even as Trump’s lawyers seek to have it moved to federal court. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who is considering the transfer request, issued an order this week setting paperwork deadlines and a hearing for late June."

"Merchan, still in charge while that drama plays out, agreed to instruct Trump on the rules by video, rather than in person, after a prosecutor reminded him last week that bringing Trump to court would present mammoth security and logistical challenges," said the report.

Trump faces 34 charges of falsifying business records relating to an alleged hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former president has denied doing anything illegal and has repeatedly attacked District Attorney Alvin Bragg, even posting an image of himself facing down Bragg while holding a baseball bat. He has also attacked Judge Merchan himself, accusing him baselessly of being biased.

"Merchan issued what’s known as a protective order on Monday, days after a hearing where he urged Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office to reach a compromise regarding the Republican’s access to and use of evidence turned over by prosecutors prior to trial," said the report. "That kind of evidence sharing, called discovery, is routine in criminal cases, and is intended to help ensure a fair trial. Prosecutors sought the order soon after Trump’s arrest, citing what they say is his history of making 'harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements' about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes."

This is one of several legal problems Trump is facing. He faces multiple other criminal investigations. He was also just found liable for $5 million in damages for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll, and may even be sued again for continuing to lie about her.