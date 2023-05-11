E. Jean Carroll says she may sue Trump for defamation again after CNN town hall
(Kena Betancur/AFP)

In the wake of Donald Trump's town hall special on CNN this Wednesday night, E. Jean Carroll says she's considering whether to file another defamation suit against Trump for defaming her yet again, The New York Times reported.

During the broadcast, Trump called Carroll's claims that he raped her decades ago “fake” and a “made-up story."

On Tuesday, a federal jury in Manhattan awarded Carroll $5 million in damages after finding Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the mid-1990s and liable for defaming her last year when he called her allegations a “complete con job,” a “Hoax and a lie” in a post on Truth Social.

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Carroll said in regards to Trump's town hall comments.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump facing backlash from GOP senators over his CNN town hall comments

“I am upset on the behalf of young men in America,” Carroll said. “They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view.”

Carroll has another defamation suit against Trump that is still pending. Trump says the case has no merit since he made the comments in his official capacity as president.

