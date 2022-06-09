Jan. 6 committee has 'painstakingly traced' how Proud Boys and Oath Keepers followed Trump's tweets

According to a report from Jonathan Swan of Axios, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that sent lawmakers fleeing the Capitol have constructed a timeline they will share with the public that lines up tweets and comments from Donald Trump with the corresponding actions of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers militia groups.

Thursday evening the committee will convene the first of six nationally televised hearings designed to make the case the White House was complicit in the 2021 riot as members of the Senate were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election that ultimately ousted Trump from the Oval Office.

With CNN reporting that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will make an opening statement, Swan reports that the committee will explain the "ripple effect" the former president's social media exhortations had on the rioters -- in particular the militia groups that led the assault on the Capitol.

"The committee is keenly interested in how Trump's tweets shaped extremist groups' actions before and on Jan. 6. Some committee members argue that Trump's tweets provide indirect connective tissue establishing his culpability.," the report states.

According to Axios, House investigators Have "... painstakingly traced how these groups — including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — interacted with Trump's tweets on Reddit and other message boards."

Swan added, "The committee told reporters on a preview call on Wednesday that the prime-time hearing will show 'ongoing threats to American democracy' — and will include clips from the depositions of Trump family members, White House officials and campaign aides."

