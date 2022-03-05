US allies battling Putin 'nervous' about possible Trump re-election in 2024: report
Kremlin photos of Putin and Trump

In a deep dive into the multiple criminal investigations of former president Donald Trump, and whether he has a political future despite the possible outcomes, the Washington Post's Dan Balz is reporting that U.S. allies who have joined together to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin are concerned Trump might be re-elected in 2024.

With President Joe Biden rallying the western nations to confront and sanction Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- and ongoing attacks on Ukrainian civilians -- there are worries that the coalition will fall apart if Trump is back in office and Putin is still in power and threatening other countries.

According to Balz, there is concern about a Trump return because of his previously stated support for Putin.

"Whatever comes from the legal system, the public is likely to have the last word. The first indications of sentiment toward the former president will come in the November midterm elections, when the power of his endorsements will be tested both in Republican primaries and then against a general election audience," Balz wrote. "Already, there are signs his influence is waning. But the true test will come in 2024, should he choose to run for president again, when an electorate that has one elected him and once rejected him would have one more opportunity to render a judgment on his fitness."

With that in mind, he added that there are international concerns about the prospect of another four years of the twice-impeached former president who has a history of praising the Russian president.

"At a moment when the world has united against Russian President Vladimir Putin in reaction to his invasion of Ukraine, there is nervousness abroad about a possible return to power by Trump in 2024," the report sttes. "These are concerns of long standing that have taken on heightened prominence in light of the U.S. role in rallying other countries behind severe sanctions on Russia and military assistance to the Ukrainian government, and the reality that this could be a long struggle to keep Russia isolated, regardless of how the fighting in Ukraine turns out."

