Trump infuriates QAnon followers by entering 2024 race instead of clawing back 2020 'fraud'
Donald Trump addresses supporters at the Peabody Opera House in Downtown Saint Louis in 2016. (Gino Santa Maria / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump's efforts to impress QAnon adherents flopped in his 2024 campaign announcement.

The former president signaled to right-wing conspiracy theorists with references to the storm, to the delight of some influencers, but QAnon followers posting on Telegram after the 70-minute speech were angry that he seemed to admit the 2020 election hadn't been stolen, reported Vice.

“Trump pissed off a LOT of people tonight," one Telegram user posted. "Never thought my loyalty would be challenged by the Dems, but Instead from Trump himself. We will NOT wait until 2024. Trump conceded tonight. It's over. Trump being 'one of them' seems much more plausible now.”

One influential QAnon group posted a message suggesting that Trump would prevent election fraud in 2024, as they claim he did in 2016, but followers weren't having it.

“If they could've stopped the fraud," one user posted, "why didn't he in 2020 or 2022? Stop it.”

Others were furious that Trump promised the storm would come in two years, and not sooner, while others sought solace in the false claim that the former president had never mentioned the year of the next presidential election in his lengthy speech.

“Everyone go rewatch his speech," one QAnon believer wrote. "Nowhere did he say 2024. Remember it's a movie we are watching."
