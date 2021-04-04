Trump smacked down for Easter morning statement showing 'resentment and rage' at losing election
Twitter-banned Donald Trump kicked off Easter morning by issuing a statement wishing everyone a "Happy Easter' but just could not stop there and had to complain about losing the election -- once again claiming it was "rigged."

The one-term president wrote, "Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!"

Critics of the president were quick to point out that it is time to let go of the "resentment and rage" and get on with his life at Mar-a-Lago.

You can read some responses below: