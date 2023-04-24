Trump lawyers have their hands full with 'uncoachable' client in rape trial: legal expert

On Tuesday in a Federal District Court in Manhattan, writer E. Jean Carroll's accusation that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her decades ago will go to trial. It could end with the former president possibly running for office again after being found guilty of rape.

According to a report from the New York Times, the former president has called the Carroll accusations “totally false” and it will be up to Trump's attorneys to try and impeach her recollection before a jury about the assault that she claims occurred in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump is not expected to testify on his own behalf, but there is always the chance the volatile former president, who has already given a deposition, will want to rebut some of the accusations of Carroll as well as two other women who will be called to testify about their interactions with Trump in years past.

According to one attorney who presented a case before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is presiding over Trump's case, the former president's legal team will have their hands full keeping their client in check.

Speaking with the Times, attorney Jennifer L. Keller stated, "Their biggest challenge is their client.”

With the report noting Trump has already lashed out at Carroll on social media, Keller said future outbursts will not be looked upon kindly and predicted things could take a turn for the worse, explaining, "He appears to be uncoachable, egomaniacal.”

She added, "He’s somebody who can stand on a podium in front of a throng of admirers and blast forth with all his insults and dark talk of the imminent Armageddon if he’s not elected. But I don’t see how any of that is going to play in a courtroom.”

The Times report added, "Mr. Trump has not indicated whether he will take the witness stand or even attend the proceedings. His lawyer told Judge Kaplan recently that Mr. Trump 'wishes to appear,' but suggested that he might stay away to spare New Yorkers traffic jams, security burdens and other hassles. His campaign’s website shows that Mr. Trump also has other commitments during the trial: On Thursday, he has scheduled an appearance in New Hampshire, an early primary state."

