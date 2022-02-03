sad trump
Donald Trump frowning (Mandel Ngan:AFP)

The Republican Party is moving away from Donald Trump, and the twice-impeached one-term president knows it.

New polling shows GOP voters are less likely to describe themselves as Trump supporters first, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said that explained a recent shift in Republicans speaking out against the presumed 2024 nominee.

"The Republican Party, something is happening," Scarborough said. "You see these polls that show now only [36] percent first identify as Trump supporters, 55 percent, 56 percent say they're Republicans first. That's a huge change."

The "Morning Joe" host pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushing back against Trump's pledge to pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, although he said many Republican senators continue to toe the former president's line.

"You had [Sen.] Ron Johnson (R-WI) say, 'Oh, I wasn't concerned at all,' while they were beating the hell out of officers with flags. Now you -- the guy with bone structure like a bird, who is the guy? [Sen. Josh Hawley] has bone structure like a bird, it is very delicate, very delicate. Anyway, I'm so glad people can answer that question. But anyway, what's happening with the Republican Party? There seems to be a shift and I think Trump is sensing it."


