These four words in Richard Donoghue’s notes just dragged congressional Republicans into the Jan. 6 probe: columnist

Congressional Republicans were pulled further into the congressional investigation by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol after a bombshell new report by The New York Times.

In a new Washington Post analysis, Philip Bump commented on notes documenting a Dec. 27 call between Trump and acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. The notes were written by Rosen deputy Richard Donoghue.

Bump focused on the last four words where Trump is referring to Republican members of Congress.

"Everything until those last four words was pretty well established. It was clear from the first hours after polls closed on Nov. 3 that Trump was grasping at every conspiracy theory that popped up on websites or in conservative media, a habit that continues unabated. It's long been tricky to determine if Trump actually believes the nonsensical, conflicting or obviously false claims he pushes forward; that he used his familiarity with them as something of a validator in his conversation with Rosen suggests that, to at least some extent, he does," Bump explained.

"What Donoghue's notes suggest is that Trump had fully bought into the effort that would eventually become his Alamo: having Republican legislators block the electoral-vote counting due to take place at the Capitol on Jan. 6," Bump wrote.

Bump noted the questions raised by the notes.

"There have been hints for some time that members of Congress were in contact with the organizers of a protest at the Capitol that day, with one leader of that effort identifying [Rep. Mo Brooks] and two others by name as having 'schemed' with him about how to put 'maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.' But what about the days before? What, if anything, was the strategy for blocking the electoral votes beyond the objections that actually occurred? How closely was Trump involved in the effort?" he wondered.