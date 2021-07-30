‘Way beyond the pale’: Legal experts call for Trump to be prosecuted after latest bombshell NY Times report
A Friday afternoon New York Times bombshell report stating that former president Donald Trump demanded Justice Department officials simply claim the 2020 presidential election was 'corrupt" and then 'leave the rest to him" has critics of Trump calling for his arrest.

The report from the Times' Katie Benner is based upon contemporaneous notes from Richard P. Donoghue taken during a phone call on Dec. 27 as Trump pushed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen to intercede on his behalf in a futile effort to stay in power.

Quoting Trump, Donoghue reportedly wrote, "Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me."

Reacting to the report, commenters on Twitter -- including some Constitutional law experts -- called the president's comments a smoking gun that should lead to his prosecution.










