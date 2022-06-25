Trump was 'reluctant' to praise the SCOTUS justices over the Roe ruling because he's still mad at them: report

According to a report from Jonathan Swan over the differing ways that Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence celebrated the Supreme Court's controversial gutting of Roe v. Wade, the Axios correspondent claimed the former president was muted in his response because he still bears a grudge against conservative members of the court.
When the decision was announced Pence's team was already armed with a video of Trump's former running mate praising the ruling to the high heavens that stripped women of their right to get an abortion based upon where they live. On top of that, Pence made the case that he would like to go even further and see a nationwide ban put in place by a, presumably, Republican Congress.
As for Trump, he initially skipped taking credit for placing three justices on the court who ruled against the rights of women, instead giving credit to "God" in a statement.
As Swan of Axios is reporting, Trump's decision to not brag about his part is related to his ongoing grievance with the Supreme Court which has ruled against him as investigators look into his part in the Jan 6th investigation.
According to the Axios report, "Another reason for Trump's reluctance to praise the Supreme Court is because he's still bitterly angry at the conservative justices for refusing to take up his challenges to President Biden's 2020 election victory, according to a source with direct knowledge," with Swan adding, "Trump feels he was let down when it mattered most by the three justices he appointed."
The report also adds, "Trump is deeply cynical and suspicious of the courts in general and even of the Supreme Court, which he's defined more than any president since Ronald Reagan."
