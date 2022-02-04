New Lincoln Project ad aims to drive a wedge between Trump and 'usurper' Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and President Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

A new Lincoln Project ad aims to make Donald Trump paranoid about his supposed Republican allies.

The new ad, titled "Respect," suggests that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are conspiring against him, and uses subliminal-style messaging to unsettle its intended target.

"They're in charge," whispers the voice-over. "You're a joke. You're irrelevant. They're humiliating you."

"You were never one of them," the voice-over adds. "So sad. You embarrass them."

Respect www.youtube.com

SmartNews