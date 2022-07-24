'We're watching DeSantis run past Trump in real time': former Florida lawmaker

According to former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) Donald Trump is in danger of being supplanted as the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination due to a surging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," the former lawmaker who once faced DeSantis on the ballot referred to appearances by both Republicans at Saturday night rallies and noted the rousing reception that the Florida governor received.

"David, as a former Republican congressman from your home state of Florida, is it premature to think that Ron DeSantis is gaining any ground on Trump?" host Phang prompted before adding, "That, maybe, the genuine damning evidence coming out of the Jan 6 committee is actually playing a role here? "

"Not at all, Katie," the former lawmaker replied. "I think we're watching Ron DeSantis pass Donald Trump in real-time for the GOP nomination and I would say not because Donald Trump has done anything wrong in the eyes of Republican voters and not because of the Jan 6th committee, but just because Ron DeSantis has done everything right and continues to do that from a strategic standpoint."

"Listen, when I say that people say, 'Oh, Jolly is in bed with DeSantis,' I am not. I disagree with his politics. I ran against DeSantis for the U.S. Senate in 2016 -- the only candidate some say that has ever led DeSantis and I'm the former member and he might be the next president of the United States. But I say about this is that he stole all of the assets of MAGA nation and Trump and he inherited none of the liabilities, and he has practiced those assets in Florida with near perfection in the eyes of Republican voters."

Watch below: