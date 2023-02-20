DeSantis trolls Trump by holding big donor retreat in shadow of Mar-a-Lago

With a reported $70 million sitting in the bank, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will be hosting a three-day donor retreat this week for wealthy donors. And, despite having all of Florida to choose from, he's holding it just minutes away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Over the weekend the Palm Beach Post reported on Trump holding a President's Day small-scale gathering at a close-by Hilton, followed by another event at his home Thursday. Monday's gathering led one observer to point out that the former president is eschewing his larger rallies before adding, "Seems as if Trump has lost his mojo."

As the Journal is reporting, DeSantis has no hesitation in going after the big-money donors right under Trump's nose.

RELATED: 'Seems as if Trump's lost his mojo': Questions raised about 2024 bid after speech before small group announced

According to the report, "Mr. Trump is scheduled to appear Thursday at a fundraiser for the super political-action committee supporting his White House bid, MAGA Inc. The location: the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. The following day, Mr. DeSantis, Florida’s governor, will kick off a three-day retreat with donors and other supporters. The location: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, an eight-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago."

The Journal reports that the DeSantis "three-day retreat isn’t a traditional fundraiser, but among the 150 invited guests will be some of the top Republican donors," adding that he will be wooing them with a "private event beginning Friday with a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and panel discussion, with post-dinner drinks and cigars. Over the next two days, the governor and his team are expected to outline his achievements in office and his nearly 20-percentage point victory in November, in which he won more than half of Florida’s Latino vote and carried 62 of 67 counties."

The Journal also noted that allies of the Florida governor "concede the location of his event is likely to irk Mr. Trump."

You can read more here.