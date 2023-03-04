Trump allies panicked over his 'lackadaisical' 2024 run as his rivals hit the road: report
While Donald Trump's team is desperately working to dig up all the dirt possible on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (and his wife, Casey) the former president is largely enjoying his morning's golfing, giving his allies the jitters over his "lax" pace, Bloomberg reports.

When he does get to "work" afternoons at his Mar-a-Lago office plotting political strategy Trump reportedly tries to zero in on the best (worst) possible nickname for DeSantis, who is expected to join the race for the presidency.

Trump currently appears hooked on “Ron DeSanctimonious," allies tell Bloomberg. But the former president has also considered "Ron DisHonest, ' "Ron DeEstablishment," and even 'Tiny D,' all which apparently crack him up.

Trump has also spent time recently making videos about his policies and posting vicious messages on Truth Social. A number of recent posts have bashed Fox News for not giving him air time and over recent revelations in the $1.6 billion Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox that Rupert Murdoch and his star hosts never believed Trump's lies about a rigged election.

But supporters worry about Trump's "lackadaisical" approach, according to Bloomberg.

According to the report, "Yet while Trump’s competitors for the nomination — announced and unannounced — spend their time traveling to key primary states, courting wealthy donors and lining up top staff, the former president’s more lackadaisical approach has concerned some allies. He has acknowledged the criticism, telling supporters at recent events that his campaign activity is accelerating and he’s taking the contest seriously."

Though he's speaking Saturday at CPAC, and has an appearance in Iowa Monday, he has largely been chilling in his Mar-a-Lago "bubble," tossing political rocks from the safety of his home. His visit to the toxic East Palestine derailment in Ohio last month blew up in his face as critics pointed out he tossed out some rail safety regulations during his administration.

Following criticism that Trump's campaign seemed to be stalled, the former president vowed earlier this year that the pace would quickly accelerate, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Other critics in the Republican Party are also frustrated that Trump can't get off his constant, baseless complaints that the election he lost was "rigged," which they're convinced seriously undermined the GOP midterm performance, and won't fly during his campaign.

