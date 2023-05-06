Trump blows up Ron DeSantis' plan to make a big splash in Iowa
Any plans Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) might have had of boosting his faltering drive toward announcing a 2024 Republican Party presidential bid with a visit to the key primary state Iowa may have been squashed by Donald Trump.

DeSantis, who has seen massive slippage in the polls, had previously scheduled a visit to Iowa on May 13, where he is expected to speak at multiple GOP fundraisers, but now will be faced with Trump's decision to hold a rally that same day in downtown Des Moines that will likely draw massive press attention.

According to the Washington Examiner's David Mark, "DeSantis must compete with Trump, who is trying for another White House term. Trump on May 13 is set to hold a rally in downtown Des Moines at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. The rally at 7 p.m. Central time, around the same time as DeSantis’s speaking gig on May 13, virtually guarantees major coverage on the cable channels for Trump, largely drowning out his rival’s message."

The report adds that Trump's decision to undercut the Florida governor comes on the heels of frequent Trump attacks on his closest rival for the 2024 nomination.

According to Mark, "Trump’s bit of counterprogramming comes amid his recent torrent of social media posts blasting DeSantis over everything from his governance of Florida to having once (purportedly) eaten pudding with his fingers. DeSantis has been considered the strongest GOP contender against Trump to challenge President Joe Biden. DeSantis hasn’t entered the primary scrum, likely waiting until the end of Florida’s annual legislative session in mid-May."

Iowa will still host the first GOP primary of 2024.

