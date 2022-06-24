Trump spox cites ‘clear conspiracy’ in giving 2 far-right activists special access to Russia documents: report
Former President Donald Trump has directed the National Archives to give right-wing activists John Solomon and Kash Patel special access to formerly classified government documents, Politico reported on Friday.

“John Solomon and Kash Patel have been named NARA representatives. They will work to make available to the American people previously declassified documents that reveal a clear conspiracy to unlawfully spy on candidate and then President Donald J. Trump — by the FBI, DOJ, and others — the largest state-sponsored criminality in American history,” Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington alleged.

The documents were declassified by Trump in the final days of his administration.

"Solomon, who founded an online publication called Just the News, has long been a favorite of conservative media figures and politicians. He has appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show countless times and worked closely with Rudy Giuliani associates on stories related to Ukraine and Hunter Biden, according to ProPublica. He was cited frequently during Trump’s first impeachment, when conservative lawmakers and others pointed to his coverage of Hunter Biden to defend Trump’s pressure on the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens," Politico noted.

Trump fought efforts to obtain documents by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“These documents have wrongfully been hidden by bureaucrats for over 4 years. We owe all Americans transparency and accountability, our government should never hide its own corruption with false claims of classification,” Harrington said. “Everyone should be eager to read this information, so this never happens again, to anyone, let alone a president of the United States.”

