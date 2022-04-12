Expert: Russian media drawing from the same pro-Trump playbook Mueller report exposed -- and Fox News is helping
Russian propaganda outlets see Donald Trump as their "partner," and they're hoping he runs again for president.

Julia Davis, who monitors Russian media and publishes columns for The Daily Beast, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Russian propaganda and Fox News programming are pushing similar divisive messages as Kremlin troops punish Ukraine.

"The focus of this new propaganda is, again, to sow discourse in our politics and certainly Trump is helping that to happen, and they want Trump world to know that they are on their side," Davis said. "Again, there is also Tucker Carlson that is promoting the same agenda. They are essentially trying to tap in not only into Trump and his potential presidential run, but his entire base and the entire audience of Fox News that is following Tucker Carlson, so they have a very large agenda."

"Putin sees lack of unity as the biggest weakness and this is what he's trying to impose upon our country is to divide us to the maximum extent," she added. "In my report I'm quoting them, and it sounds like they are speaking and reading directly out of the Mueller report when they are talking about exploiting any divisions and widening any cracks in our society."


