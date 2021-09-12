Trump called out by GOP strategist for 'sad and pathetic' last-minute attempt to make himself look good on 9/11 anniversary

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon with guest Alison Morris, Republican campaign consultant Susan Del Percio expressed disgust with former president Donald Trump for using a visit to the NYPD's 17th precinct on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack to mostly talk about himself.

Cutting right to the chase, Del Percio lambasted the former president and said the appearance was a last-minute unscheduled event because he was being made to look bad by not appearing at other ceremonies planned for the day.

"While President Biden went to both memorial sites, plus the Pentagon, Donald Trump didn't go to Ground Zero or any of those formal ceremonies," host Morris began. "Susan, were you surprised by that, or by now, do you just expect him to go his own way?"

"I expect him to go his own way," the MSNBC regular replied. "In all his tenure, Donald Trump has never tried to serve this country. He's always wanted something from the country. So it comes as no surprise that he would at the last minute -- and it was last minute, it was unplanned -- decision to go to a firehouse and see NYPD and New York Fire Department members just because he needed to do something because it looked so bad."

"He didn't care, because look at his words when he spoke," she continued. "All he talked about was himself, not the sacrifice of the people that served with these men and women who we lost 20 years ago. Is it surprising? No. Is it shocking? No. Is it sad and pathetic that this man, all he cares about is himself on such a solemn day? Yes."

Watch below: