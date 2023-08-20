'Great to have friends like this!' Trump takes sarcastic shots at three Republicans

Donald Trump on Saturday mentioned that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was meeting with other Republican presidential contenders, sarcastically calling such a meeting a "beautiful reunion."

Trump, who it was recently reported was "unhinged" during the waning days of his presidency, said in a Saturday night Truth Social Post that he "indisputably" got elected Kemp, Mike Pence, and Ron DeSantis. Earlier in the day, Trump was complaining about the time and expense the criminal indictments were costing him.

In his most recent posts, the former president appears to be responding to news reports that DeSantis had secretly met with Kemp.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"How nice, a really beautiful reunion! Three people that I indisputably got Elected, two Governors and a V.P., Brian Kemp of Georgia, Mike Pence of Indiana, & Ron DeSanctimonious of Florida, just met, most likely to talk about the 'weather,' or perhaps to discuss how they can stop the Weaponization of Georgia Law, working with the DOJ and others, against their absolutely, all time favorite President, ME," Trump wrote on his own social media network. "All three have been just wonderful, so loyal and nice. It’s great to have friends like this!"

