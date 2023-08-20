'Unhinged': Filmmaker describes Trump's mindset in last days of presidency

Donald Trump was "unhinged" during the waning days of his presidency, according to a filmmaker who was recording interviews with the then-president at that time.

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder was given access to the former president and his inner circle, including interviews with Trump both before and after the U.S. Capitol riot, and was previously subpoenaed for the footage. Now, he's providing some insights into what he saw behind the scenes.

Holder appeared on CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta Saturday night, and was asked by the host what he had picked up in terms of Trump's "state of mind during that period."

"To be honest, unhinged, terrifying," Holder said. "He's a very unusual man. You spent a lot of time with him as well. He has one singular ideology, which is Donald Trump, right? Nothing else matters."

He added that Trump's assistants are "all terrified of him."

"So it is a really strange dynamic. It wasn't a respect toward the president. It was sheer fear. It was just a really unusual situation," Holder said. "Seeing him at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, he is a very dangerous person that needs constant adoration from all the people around him."

