'There are consequences to chaos': Ex-GOP lawmaker burns Trump for costing his party the Senate

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WashingtonDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WashingtonDC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/January6th?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#January6th</a> <a href="https://t.co/wjGsUSaCWH">pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH</a><br/>
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) <a href="https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1346658756285894661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>About 200 Trump supporters marched to the police line, according to a report from the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2021/01/05/dc-protest-trump-supporters-election/"><em>Washington Post</em></a>.</p><p>"Punches were thrown at the line and a woman was bloodied," the newspaper reported. "Police used pepper spray to help disperse the crowd. It was unclear how the clash started or whether any arrests were made. A D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesman said a woman and two D.C. police officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries."</p><p><a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/dc-police-make-several-arrests-ahead-major-pro-trump-election-n1252938">NBC News</a> reported that as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, six people had been arrested in connection with the protests on the eve of today's rally. Charges included carrying firearms without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and firearms, and assaulting a police officer.</p><p>In another video posted by Gutenschwager, Trump supporters can be seen screaming at police.</p><p>"You don't want to fuckin' protect the Constitution, so you lost both sides of support," one protester tells the officers. "We had your fuckin' back, but we don't have your back no more. We're the veterans, we're the business owners, and we had your back, but we ain't got your back no more, because you don't got our back."</p><p>"Heads are gonna roll!" another protester screams repeatedly.</p><p>Watch:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain't got your back no more!" Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WashingtonDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WashingtonDC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/January6th?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#January6th</a> <a href="https://t.co/M2syNacscv">pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv</a><br/>
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) <a href="https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1346660619676745732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
CONTINUE READING
Show less