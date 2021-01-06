'There are consequences to chaos': Ex-GOP lawmaker burns Trump for costing his party the Senate

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Wednesday unloaded on President Donald Trump for likely costing his own party the Senate with his rants about a "rigged" election.

During an appearance on CNN, Dent explained how Trump probably depressed turnout among his own supporters by claiming that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulently stolen from him in Georgia.

"There are consequences to chaos and last night's result is just a reflection of that," he said. "Donald Trump divided the GOP in Georgia, attacking the Republican governor and secretary of state mercilessly, saying the election was rigged."

He then said he was mystified that Republicans in Congress are still so supportive of the president when he has cost them so much over the last four years.

"This is not shocking what happened last night and it's going to fall squarely on the president," he said. "Why anybody right now would want to carry the president's water in the United States Senate after what happened last night is beyond me... so I think right now, if you're a Republican going on this little suicide mission today, which will be unsuccessful, why would you be doing this to facilitate a president who lost?"

Watch the video below.





