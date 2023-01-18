Trump plots return to Twitter, asks House GOP to pressure Facebook into ending ban

Donald Trump's campaign is preparing for his return to social media sites that had banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The former president's campaign is formally petitioning Facebook to unblock his account, saying the ban had "dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse," according to a letter reviewed by NBC News. A similar ban by Twitter was revoked by the platform's new owner Elon Musk on Nov. 19, but Trump is yet to send a comeback message.

“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter, it’s just a question of how and when,” said one Republican who had private conversations with the ex-president about returning to the platform. “He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when.”

Another confidant told NBC News that Trump has been seeking input for weeks about returning to the platform and workshopping with campaign advisers for ideas on his first tweet, although some advisers say he might not be as active on other platforms since he currently owns Truth Social.

One adviser who has spoken to Trump said his campaign believes Facebook will honor what started out as a two-year ban and reinstate him, and the campaign will ask House Republicans to put pressure on parent company Meta by examining Section 230 of the federal law covering social media companies.

“If Facebook wants to have this fight, fine, but the House is leverage, and keeping Trump off Facebook just looks political,” the adviser said.