Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump spent the morning before his arraignment Tuesday ranting against Manhattan prosecutors.

The former president returned to New York City for his first court appearance following his indictment on more than 30 counts related to business fraud, and took to Truth Social to demand the case be moved to Staten Island – by far New York City's most conservative borough.

Trump overwhelmingly won the vote in that neighborhood in 2016 and 2020, despite being crushed in the other boroughs.

"Very unfair venue, with some areas that voted 1% Republican," Trump posted in all capital letters on his Truth Social platform. "This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island -- would be a very fair and secure location for the trial.

"Additionally, the highly partisan judge & his family are well known Trump haters. He was an unfair disaster on a previous Trump related case, wouldn't recuse, gave horrible jury instructions, & impossible to deal with during the witch hunt trial. His daughter worked for 'Kamala' & now the Biden-Harris campaign. Kangaroo court!!!"

"The radical left Democrats have criminalized the justice system," he added. "This is not what American was supposed to be!"

The ex-president's campaign also issued a fundraising email before his court appearance.

"It's sad to see what's happening -- not for myself -- but for our country," the email read. "This is not the America that you and I once knew. Our nation is becoming a Marxist Third World country that CRIMINALIZES dissent and IMPRISONS its political opposition."

SmartNews Trump Indictment