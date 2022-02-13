Trump used Secret Service agent's phone to call Melania as Stormy Daniels story broke: report
Composite image of Stormy Daniels and Melania Trump (screengrabs)

According to a CNN report on Donald Trump's unorthodox phone habits, the former president commandeered the cell phone from a Secret Service agent to call first Lady Melania Trump as news broke that he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to remain quiet about their sexual escapades.

In 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported, "A lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump."

As CNN is now reporting, Trump was at the golf course when he was alerted to the story about the hush money paid out by his former attorney Michael Cohen, and the first lady did not answer a call from his phone when he tried to contact her about the story.

With CNN reporting Trump would "... frequently, grab the cell phone of a nearby aide or even a Secret Service agent to make calls," the report adds, "One case in point: After the Stormy Daniels story broke in 2018, Trump was on the golf course trying to reach his wife, Melania Trump, from his phone, and she did not pick up, according to a source with knowledge. So he turned to a Secret Service agent and used the agent's phone to try to reach her instead. The first lady then picked up."

CNN 's report dryly added, "According to this source, the agent was not pleased his phone had been used this way."

SmartNews