Donald Trump (Photo: White House photographer)

The Jan. 6 committee will reportedly vote on issuing a subpoena to Donald Trump.

The House select committee will hold a formal vote at the end of Thursday's hearing, the last public presentation before November's midterm election, on subpoenaing the former president to testify about his actions to overturn his 2020 election loss, reported NBC News.

Panel members expect Trump to fight the subpoena but want to put their move on the public record.

Trump eventually lost a lengthy battle to avoid testifying before New York's attorney general in her investigation of his family-owned business, but he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights more than 400 times to avoid answering questions.

