Trump's Supreme Court gambit is the last stop before 'crazytown' — and likely to fail: legal experts

Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago documents probe, but legal analysts agree he'll likely be disappointed again.

The former president seems to believe the court he helped shape will slow down the Justice Department's investigation of stolen government documents by ensuring that classified materials are reviewed by a third-party special master, but there's no guarantee the justices will take up the case -- and he might lose even if they do, reported CNN.

“The Supreme Court has not looked very kindly on former President Trump in cases that he’s brought with respect to documents and his personal property both when Congress was the one seeking information from him and other government entities were the ones seeking information from him,” said CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams, a former Justice Department official. “He’s pretty consistently lost those cases, and it’s not hard to see how either the court just doesn’t take this up or rules against him if they do.”

The court might move more quickly than he's hoping, if they agree to hear the case, and legal experts say his attorneys would have a hard time proving Trump has suffered irreparable harm in the matter, a threshold that's required for him to get emergency relief.

“This is what good lawyers who are stuck do to appease bad clients: The jurisdictional argument is narrow, technical, and non-frivolous,” said CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor. "It’s a way of filing *something* in the Supreme Court without going all the way to crazytown and/or acting unethically."