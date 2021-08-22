'What traitors do': Trump slammed for praising Taliban at Alabama rally
YouTube screenshot

During his 90-minute speech in Alabama on Saturday night, former president Donald Trump praised the Taliban and talked up his relationship with them at the same time that President Joe Biden is attempting to conduct the evacuation of Americans out of Afghanistan.

Using the chaos in Afghanistan as a springboard to criticize Biden, the former president called the Taliban "great negotiators" and "tough fighters" before adding, "...with me in office the Taliban would not have ever dreamt of capturing our airfield or parading around with our American weapons."

Critics of Trump were quick to note that his negotiations with the Taliban led to the release of 5,000 of their members which has contributed to the turmoil in the country as the U.S military leaves after a fruitless twenty-year war.

