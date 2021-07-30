DOJ orders Treasury to turn over Trump’s tax returns to congressional investigators
Donald Trump (AFP)

The Department of Justice has told the Department of Treasury that it must turn over Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Democratic-led committee had requested the documents more than two years ago, and the Justice Department's office of legal counsel determined that Congress has a broad right to receive tax information for a legitimate legislative purpose -- and Justice Department attorneys found the request met that standard.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Trump's tax returns and other financial documents must be turned over to Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. as part of his office's criminal probe of the Trump Organization.

