Trump was personally aware of tax dodge scheme, testimony reveals
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Former President Donald Trump knew about a scheme to avoid paying taxes, a Trump Organization official testified on Thursday.

When Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney resumed his testimony on Thursday, he explained details of a tax scheme to lower chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg's tax liability by paying him with perks instead of cash.

McConney revealed that Weisselberg has spoken with Trump about the plot.

“That’s what Allen told me, yes,” the executive said, according to Bloomberg.

In July, New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and Weisselberg with breaking insurance, bank and tax laws. The defendants have pleaded not guilty in the case.

SmartNews