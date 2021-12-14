Trump-appointed judge shoots down former president's bid to keep tax returns from Congress

A federal judge has dismissed former president Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block Congress from obtaining his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who was nominated by Trump, on Tuesday ruled in favor of the House Committee on Ways and Means, which is seeking Trump's tax returns from the IRS.

"Former President Donald J. Trump sues to keep the Treasury from giving his tax returns to the House Committee on Ways and Means, which can publish them," McFadden wrote in his memorandum opinion. "He marshals an array of evidence suggesting the Committee’s purported interest in the Presidential Audit Program, an IRS policy that requires audits of the sitting President, is a subterfuge for improper motives— like exposing his returns. He also raises legal arguments against the statute on which the Committee relies."

"But even if the former President is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law," McFadden wrote. "A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries. Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome. The Court will therefore dismiss this case."

Todd Ruger, legal affairs staff writer for CQ Roll Call, wrote on Twitter that he expects Trump to appeal McFadden's decision.

Read the full opinion here.