Woman charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and his son: reports

A woman was charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and his son, Barron, according to news reports.
Tracy Marie Fiorenza, who is 41 years old, is now facing faces federal charges after she purportedly sent an email to individuals from Barron Trump's school, according to Axios. She allegedly emailed the headmaster of Barron's school, saying she "will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"
"Fiorenza allegedly emailed the headmaster again in June, stating that she was 'going to slam a bullet in Bar[r]on Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!'" Axios reported Tuesday, adding that the "complaint alleges that Fiorenza confirmed she intentionally wrote and sent the emails from her Plainfield, Ill., home."
Axios reported that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida charged Fiorenza with "knowingly and willingly making threats to kill or injure the person of another via commercial email over the internet." She reportedly faces up to five years in prison.
