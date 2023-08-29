'Careful what you wish for': Trump issues new threats against rivals over criminal charges

Donald Trump issued a thinly veiled threat against President Joe Biden and Democratic enemies as his upcoming trials are entered into courtroom calendars.

The twice-impeached former president has been indicted four times on 91 total charges, and he blamed President Joe Biden of orchestrating "litigation" that will put him on trial for crimes he allegedly committed in Manhattan, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C. during next year's presidential election.

"These Indictments and lawsuits are all part of my political opponents campaign plan," Trump posted on Truth Social. "It is Election Interference, and they are going to use the DOJ/FBI to help them, which is illegal. Crooked Joe pushed this litigation hard to get it done."

"This is a new low in Presidential Politics," Trump added. "To the Democrats, I say, 'be careful what you wish for.'"