FLASHBACK: Trump's complaint it takes him '10 times — 15 times' to get the toilet to flush takes on a new meaning

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's new book claims, among other things, that former President Donald Trump had to call in an engineer to handle the White House toilets. It was allegedly because he was trying to destroy documents using his personal toilet.

The news harkens back to a 2019 speech where Trump ranted about how terrible toilets are and how it takes him so many times to flush. It's unclear how far back Trump was flushing documents, but it certainly puts his frustration with low-flow toilets into new light.

"We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms where you turn the faucet on – and in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it, and you don’t get any water," Trump said at a roundtable with small business leaders.

"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once," he continued.

The video was even turned into a song and parody video.

The issue resurfaced during the 2020 campaign when Trump brought up the issue at a rally.

"I won't talk about the fact that people have to flush their toilets 15 times," Trump said. "I will not talk about it. I'll only talk about showers and, okay, there are three things. I won't talk about it. This way, they can't report it."

In a different speech, Trump said that he called "the guy" about the issue, asking, "is something wrong with this?" and the "guy" apparently told him, "No, sir, it's you."

