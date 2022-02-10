NYT's Maggie Haberman reports Trump flushed printouts down White House toilet in 'book he fears most'
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman appears on CNN/Screenshot

Donald Trump's staffers found printouts clogging a White House toilet and believed the former president had flushed the paper, according to a new book by an insider reporter.

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times reporter with close ties to the former president and his family, revealed the odd document disposal scheme in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man," reported Axios.

"This is the book Trump fears most," reported Axios co-founder Mike Allen. "Among Trump aides, Haberman's book has been the most discussed of the bookshelf of books from reporters who covered Trump's campaigns and White House. Several advisers were unhappy about his decision to talk to her as part of his marathon conversations with book authors at Mar-a-Lago. But they concluded he couldn’t help himself and couldn't be stopped."

Trump has a long history in his business life of ripping up documents, but that poses a potential legal problem because presidential records must be preserved and turned over to the National Archives, which has reportedly asked the Biden Justice Department to lookin into his handling of White House records.

National Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws regarding the handling of government documents, and 15 boxes of presidential records were retrieved from Mar-A-Lago after a court ordered them turned over to congressional investigators who had subpoenaed them.

"While in office, the former president blithely flouted the Presidential Records Act, which required him to preserve written communications concerning his official duties," Allen reported. "Trump routinely tore up documents and after leaving office brought substantial written materials back to Mar-a-Lago. A Trump spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment about the plumbing matter."

