'I don’t need financing. I’m really rich!': Trump snaps at reports that Truth Social is in trouble
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Donald Trump was up early on Saturday morning firing back at reports that his Truth Social platform is in financial straits as he claimed he can self-finance the floundering company.

Two days ago it was reported that the Truth Social app will not be available in the Google store over moderation problems.

According to AFP, "A Google spokesperson said the company notified Truth Social on August 19 that its app violated Play policies and required 'effective systems for moderating user-generated content' in order to be offered on the platform. The app breaks rules barring content that incites physical threats and violence, according to the tech firm."

With that in mind, and other reports that the social media platform is a "disaster," Trump tried to pump up his company on Saturday.

"TRUTH is doing really well," he insisted in a post on the platform. "It has truly become our MAGA VOICE, but also a voice for the RINOs and Radical Left Lunatics. Engagements are far better, more interesting, and spirited than anywhere else. I like it much better than Twitter, which is a complete mess. Sign up on TRUTH now, only getting stronger. Google is coming along nicely (I think?)."

He added, "SEC trying to hurt company doing financing (SPAC). Who knows? In any event, I don’t need financing, 'I’m really rich!' Private company anyone???"

