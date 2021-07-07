WATCH: Trump brags he’s relying on Big Tobacco lawyers in his battle against Twitter and Facebook

Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted that he's hired "tobacco lawyers" to sue technology companies that banned him from social media platforms.

The twice-impeached one-term president announced that he's suing Facebook, Google and Twitter after his banishment for violating terms of service by inciting the violent Jan. 6 insurrection with election lies, claiming the companies violated his First Amendment rights.

"We will prove this censorship is unlawful," Trump said from his New Jersey golf club. "It's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American. We all know that, we all know that very, very well. The filing also seeks injunctive relief to allow prompt restitution and, really, restoration and you can name about 20 other things, and it has to be prompt because it's destroying our country. My accounts, in addition, we are asking the court to impose punitive damages on these social media giants. We're going to hold big tech very accountable."

Trump vaguely threatened additional lawsuits against unspecified parties, and for reasons that went unmentioned, but promised the litigation somehow would be a "very, very important game changer for our country."

"In the end, I am confident that we will achieve a historic victory for American freedom and, at the same time, freedom of speech," he said. "So I want to thank all of the exceptional legal team behind this effort. In particular, John Cole. We have a lot of the tobacco lawyers. You know, I said, who are the best lawyers, as well? The tobacco lawyers seem to do a very good job, so I figured, let's see if they want to do it, and they really wanted to do it. We have great great talent."









